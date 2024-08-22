Eagles Could Sign Five-Time All Pro To Add Intriguing Offensive Talent
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be good in 2024.
With as talented of a roster as they have, it would be difficult for them not to be great. Philadelphia is in a fantastic spot with the 2024 National Football League season now just a few weeks away and should be significantly better than it was in 2023.
Philadelphia had a great offseason upgrading the roster and clearly is looking for ways to still help. The Eagles have been busy lately and added former first-round draft pick Jahan Dotson in a trade with the Washington Commanders on Thursday to add a needed third receiver.
The Eagles shouldn't be done adding depth. There still are some great options available in free agency that could help. Philadelphia clearly will be a run-heavy team in 2024 and already has a great offensive line, but there could be a diamond in the rough available right now.
Former Green Bay Packers star offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has dealt with injuries over the last few seasons and now is available on the open market and is looking for a new team. Bakhtiari only has appeared in 13 games over the last three seasons but seemingly is healthy now and can help a team.
When he's been healthy, he's been one of the best linemen in football. He was an All-Pro for five straight seasons from 2016 through 2020 before being bitten by the injury bug.
At this point, the Eagles likely could sign him for cheap as he looks to rebuild his value. A team can never have too much capable offensive line depth and Bakhtiari can be one of the best in football. Why not give him a chance on a prove-it deal?
