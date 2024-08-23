Eagles Could Sign Former Cowboy To Add More Star Power To Defense
The Philadelphia Eagles already are loaded throughout the roster but that doesn't mean that they are done.
Philadelphia clearly is going all in on the 2024 season and recently made a trade within the division to bring in former first-round draft pick Jahan Dotson to be the team's No. 3 receiver. The Eagles still have plenty of cap space and could add even more talent into the mix if they wanted to.
If the Eagles wanted to make another move, one player they should consider signing is former Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, and San Francisco 49ers defensive end/linebacker Randy Gregory.
He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason but didn't report to the team and recently was released. Gregory now is a free agent once again and is looking for a new home. Philadelphia could provide that.
The Eagles have plenty of familiarity with Gregory as he spent the first five seasons of his career within the division as a member of the Cowboys. He had the best stretch of his career as a member of the Cowboys but he is just 31 years old so he certainly has good football ahead of him.
Philadelphia doesn't have any glaring weaknesses right now, but it could never hurt to have a surplus of talented pass rushers. Gregory certainly fits that description and likely could be signed for cheap right now after the way everything just went down with Tampa Bay. Philadelphia should look into a move.
