Eagles Could Sign Former Superstar With AJ Brown Out 'Couple Of Weeks'
The Philadelphia Eagles will be without the services of one of the top receivers in football for the near future.
Philadelphia started the 2024 National Football League season off on a high note against the Green Bay Packers, but Week 2 didn't go as planned. The Eagles took on the Atlanta Falcons and seemed to be in control, but they ended up falling apart in the fourth quarter and ended up giving away a very winnable game.
Losing Brown ahead of the contest certainly played a role in the loss. Quarterback Jalen Hurts' life was a little more difficult against the Falcons with Brown out. He won't be back in the near future, either. Brown told ESPN's Lisa Salters that he will miss "a couple of weeks" due to his hamstring injury.
"Receiver A.J. Brown told Salters that he expects to miss 'a couple of weeks' with his hamstring injury," Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio transcribed. "He called it a 'freak thing' that happened in practice on Friday. He was running a route, and his hamstring tightened."
With Brown out, Philadelphia should look to free agency to add some more depth behind DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson. The player at the top of Philadelphia's wish list should be former New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas.
He was suspended to begin the season but now is available and can return to action. Thomas, at one point, was a superstar, but now he is more of a depth piece. But that's what Philadelphia needs. The Eagles need some more depth due to Brown's injury and should take a chance on Thomas.
