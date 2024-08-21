Eagles Could Sign Four-Time Pro Bowler Due To Saquon Barkley Injury Concern
The Philadelphia Eagles have the means to make a run at the Super Bowl in 2024.
Philadelphia has one of the most talented rosters in football and has some solid depth. While this is the case, even the Eagles could use a little more depth and there are some intriguing players still available in free agency.
If the Eagles were to make another move, it could make sense to add some more veteran depth behind running back Saquon Barkley. He is one of the best running backs in the National Football League, but he has dealt with some injuries throughout his career and had a little scare on Tuesday as he left practice early and got his back looked at.
Barkley dressed for Wednesday's practice, but didn't participate in team drills early, according to The Athletic's Brooks Kubena.
"Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is dressed out but not participating in team drills," Kubena said. "Kenneth Gainwell is running with the ones. Barkley was not on the injury report."
It seems like Barkley ultimately will be okay, but it wouldn't hurt to add some more depth. One player who still is available is four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook. He had a rough year in 2023 with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens but had just under 1,200 rushing yards in 2022. He is just 29 years old and wouldn't cost much. At this point, the Eagles should consider a move for insurance purposed.
More NFL: Eagles Reportedly Cut Veteran Playmaker After Surprisingly Short Stint