Eagles Could Sign Pro Bowler Due To Key Injury Concern
The Philadelphia Eagles' bye week couldn't have come at a better time.
Philadelphia is 2-2 on the young season, and the biggest reason for this is injuries. The Eagles haven't been at full strength, and this has led to some sloppy play on the field at times. Philadelphia's offense specifically has been bitter by the injury bug.
The Eagles have been missing superstars, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, along with fellow receiver Britain Covey. Philadelphia could have both Brown and Smith back for Week 6 action against the Cleveland Browns, but the team still should be looking for an addition at receiver.
Philadelphia could have the star duo back soon, but their injuries have shown that the Eagles would be in a tough spot if either needed to miss significant time. It makes sense to bring in another playmaker, and FanSided's Geoffrey Knox suggested former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow as a free-agent fit.
"Hunter Renfrow, wide receiver," Knox said. "It's hard to believe this guy is unemployed. You aren't convincing us that Hunter Renfrow isn't better than Parris Campbell, Jahan Dotson, or Johnny Wilson unless, of course, there's something going on with him that we aren't being told about.
"Hunter Renfrow can return punts. This makes a ton of sense. It's hard to gather what the Eagles are thinking here."
Renfrow has been floated as a fit before for Philadelphia, and a signing makes almost too much sense. He had over 100 catches and over 1,000 yards in 2021. Why not bring him in to see what he has left in the tank?