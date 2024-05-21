Eagles Could Sign Two-Time All-Pro Free Agent To Replace DeVante Parker
The Philadelphia Eagles got some surprising news on Monday night.
Veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker joined the Eagles in free agency but won't appear in a game with the team as he announced his retirement after nine seasons on Monday. Parker was expected to be the Eagles' third wide receiver so now the team has a decision to make.
Philadelphia has a few internal options that could end up taking over the role, but some external options could make sense as well. One player who could make a lot of sense for the Eagles at this point is two-time All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas.
Thomas isn't what he once was as injuries have significantly derailed his career, but he seemingly is fully healthy and appeared in 10 games last season for the New Orleans Saints. He hadn't appeared in at least 10 games in a season since 2019 and he now is a free agent.
At one point, he was one of the top receivers in all of football. He led the league in receptions in 2018 and 2019 and led the league in receiving yards in 2019. Thomas could be an intriguing option for the Eagles at a low cost.
Philadelphia has A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on the roster who both certainly are stars. Both can haul in a long ball while Thomas' speciality is shorter throws. He could be the perfect option to bring in -- if he's healthy -- to fill the No. 3 receiver role now that Parker is hanging up his cleats.
