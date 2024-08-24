Eagles Could Sign Two-Time Pro Bowler Due To Saquon Barkley Injury Scare
The Philadelphia Eagles had a little scare at practice this week, although everything is okay.
Philadelphia had a slight scare as running back Saquon Barkley was forced to leave practice due to soreness in his lower back. The next day, he returned to practice but didn't participate in team drills but wasn't listed on the injury report.
Barkley is fine and will be alright when the season kicks off in a few weeks. Despite this, it could make some sense to bring in some more veteran running back depth behind him. He has dealt with a few different significant injuries throughout his career and at this point, depth doesn't hurt.
One player who could make some sense in free agency is former Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and Baltimore Ravens running back Melvin Gordon III. He is a free agent and at one point was one of the top running backs in football.
The two-time Pro Bowler now is 31 years old and didn't see much time in four games last year as a member of the Ravens. He may not be a top back anymore, but if he still is looking for a new opportunity he would be extremely cheap and likely could sit on the practice squad if Philadelphia didn't want to give him an active spot on the roster right now.
Philadelphia has the means to compete for a title this season but should consider ways to add depth just in case injuries pop up.
