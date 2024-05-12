Eagles Could Sign Veteran Safety To Bolster Defensive Depth In Free Agency
The Philadelphia Eagles seem to be in a much better spot than they were when the 2023 season came to a disappointing end.
Philadelphia had high hopes last season but failed to live up to expectations as the team struggled down the stretch and was knocked out of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles have been busy this offseason and have added some intriguing pieces on both sides of the ball.
While this is the case, Philadelphia shouldn't be done adding at this point. There still are some players out there who could help in free agency and the Eagles still have money to spend. One player who could be a cheap option with upside to help out the team's defensive depth is veteran safety Kareem Jackson.
Jackson is a 14-year veteran and has spent time with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos throughout his career to this point. Last season he tallied two interceptions, three passes defended, and 53 total tackles in just 10 games played.
He may not have the biggest name out there, but he could help out in a position of need for the Eagles. Philadelphia has boosted its defense this offseason but safety still is a spot that could use a little more depth.
Jackson is a veteran and could be had for a very cheap deal but he could provide some defensive help. Why not give him a chance?
