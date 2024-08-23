Eagles Could Snatch Ex-Pro Bowler From Rival To Add Needed Boost
The Philadelphia Eagles don't have any glaring holes at the moment.
Philadelphia's biggest hole with the 2024 National Football League regular season quickly approaching clearly was the third receiver spot. The Eagles answered all of the questions by trading within the division with the Washington Commanders for former first-round draft pick Jahan Dotson.
The Eagles don't necessarily need to make another move as the roster seems to be in a great spot, but it could never hurt to add capable depth on the offensive line.
One player who could make sense now is former Commanders starting left tackle Charles Leno who recently was released, according to the Associated Press' Stephen Whyno.
"The roster overhaul has begun for the Washington Commanders," Whyno said. "They released starting left tackle Charles Leno and tight end Logan Thomas on Friday, moving on from two veterans in their 30s as the new regime led by recently hired general manager Adam Peters puts its stamp on the organization."
Leno could be an interesting player to watch for the Eagles. Philadelphia's offensive line is in a good spot, but Leno is a former Pro Bowler who likely could be signed for cheap with the season approaching. Plus, adding him, could add another depth piece into the rotation just in case injuries pop up throughout the season.
Philadelphia has the cap space needed to get a deal done and at this point should be surveying free agency to see if anyone can help.
