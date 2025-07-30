Eagles Could Solve Injury Concern With Four-Time All-Pro
It's still early in training camp, but it may be time for the Philadelphia Eagles to at least consider another addition.
Throughout the offseason, the safety position has been discussed at length. The Eagles traded CJ Gardner-Johnson away and are somewhat thin at the position now. Reed Blankenship is going to start and play a big role. Beyond him, there are question marks. Sydney Brown seems to be in line for a big role, but he played just 11 games last year.
2025 second-round pick Andrew Mukuba is also expected to play a big role, but he hasn't been getting reps over the last few days as he has dealt with a shoulder injury. He missed two straight practices due to a shoulder injury.
Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was asked about Mukuba.
"Yeah, I mean he just has to pay attention to meetings to get mental reps, but there's no replacing physical reps," Fangio said. "Meetings and mental reps are good, but the value of them compared to physical reps is night and day."
It's tough missing any time, especially as a rookie attempting to acclimate to the National Football League. If this shoulder injury continues to linger, it may be time to look to free agency to bring more depth and give them time to adjust to the franchise.
If that's the case, the most obvious answer would be four-time All-Pro Justin Simmons. He has experience playing in Fangio's system and made it clear early in the offseason that he is intereted in a reunion. He's been connected to Philadelphia ever since and it may be time to bring him to town.
