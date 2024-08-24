Eagles Could Take Chance On Former Second-Round Pick Looking For Opportunity
Could the Philadelphia Eagles make another depth signing in the coming weeks?
Philadelphia is in an interesting spot. The Eagles don't have any glaring holes and should be considered among the top contenders in the National Football League despite a bad end to the 2023 season.
The Eagles are built to compete for a Super Bowl and should be treated as such. Philadelphia still has some cap space, though, and could be in the market to add some depth with upside. One player who fits this description is former Cincinnati Bengals second-round draft pick Jackson Carman.
He recently was waived by the Bengals and now is looking for a new opportunity, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Bengals announced they waived 11 players: (Wide receiver) Hakeem Butler, (Running Back) Noah Cain, (Offensive Tackle) Jackson Carman, (Defensive End) Andre Carter, (Linebacker) Aaron Casey, (Safety) Michael Dowell, (Cornerback) Allan George, (Wide Receiver) Kwamie Lassiter II, (Quarterback) Rocky Lombardi, (Guard) Eric Miller, (Defensive Tackle) Joshua Pryor," Schefter said."
Carman is an interesting player to watch. His National Football League career hasn't panned out yet, but he still is just 24 years old. He was a second-round draft pick because he was a standout lineman at Clemson.
He can play on the left or the right side and certainly wouldn't cost much at this point after just being waived. Philadelphia already has a strong offensive line, but maybe it could take a chance on Carman. The Eagles have the structure needed to get him back on track. Why not add some more important depth?
More NFL: Eagles Could Sign Two-Time Pro Bowler Due To Saquon Barkley Injury Scare