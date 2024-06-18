Eagles Could Take Chance On Former Top Prospect To Fill Biggest Roster Hole
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a great offseason but that doesn't mean they have answered all of the roster question marks.
One spot that still is a major question is the third receiver spot. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith clearly are the top two receivers on the roster, but the Eagles haven't gotten much production out of the No. 3 spot over the last few years.
It seems like Parris Campbell or John Ross III are the most likely candidates to take over the spot but there still have been rumblings that the Eagles could look to make an addition this summer.
If this still is the case, the Eagles should target former first-round draft pick Corey Davis. He hasn't appeared in a game since 2022 after retiring in 2023 but it sounds like he wants to make a return to the field.
Davis was selected with the fifth overall draft pick in 2017 by the Tennessee Titans and has shown flashes. Injuries have derailed his career and he spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the New York Jets, but he could be an intriguing option behind Brown and Smith.
Plus, he likely wouldn't cost much. Philadelphia has money to spend and could afford a deal with Davis if it really wanted to. At this point, why not consider a cheap deal to see what he has left in the tank? At just 29 years old, he could have plenty left in the tank.
