Eagles Could Take Flier On Ex-Chiefs Pro Bowler, Rookie of the Year As Depth
The Philadelphia Eagles already have added some firepower to the offense this offseason but could more be on the way?
Philadelphia certainly could afford a move. The Eagles have plenty of cap space left and it could never hurt to add even more depth with the Super Bowl being a real possibility for the team in 2024.
The Eagles upgraded at running back this offseason by signing Saquon Barkley but they could still use some more depth behind him. One player who could make a lot of sense and add some more fire would be former Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt.
He surprisingly still is available in free agency and shouldn't be for much longer. He has shown that he can be a good complementary back and had over 400 yards on the ground last season to go along with 15 receptions. He had nine touchdowns on the season too.
Hunt would be a great option to put behind Barkley because he doesn't need to have many carries but still can impact a game as he showed with Cleveland being behind Nick Chubb. Plus, if Barkley were to ever go down with an injury, Hunt could step right into the No. 1 spot without much drop-off as opposed to some other backup rushers.
Philadelphia certainly could afford him and should be considering all options at this point. Hunt is a seven-year veteran who likely wants to play for a Super Bowl contender. The Eagles could be that team for cheap.
