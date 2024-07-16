Eagles Could Take Flier On Ex-Cowboys Safety To Add Option With Upside
The Philadelphia Eagles' secondary has been widely talked about this offseason.
Philadelphia entered the offseason with a clear need to improve the secondary after a tough 2023 season. The Eagles did just that with a strong draft and by reuniting with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
While the Eagles have made a handful of moves already, some have wondered if the Eagles should add more safety depth with training camp almost upon us. There are options out there as the free agent safety market has moved exceptionally slowly.
If the Eagles want to invest in a top option, they still could by signing Justin Simmons or Eddie Jackson. But, they don't necessarily need to if they just want to add more depth and see what the internal options can do.
One player who could be more of a low-cost, depth option with upside is former Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse. He spent the 2023 season in the division as a member of the Cowboys and had one interception, four passes defended, 1 1/2 sacks, and 72 total tackles in 16 games played.
Kearse wouldn't be an expensive option and the Eagles certainly could afford him. The Eagles may not want to make a major splash as they have made it known that they want to try out James Bradberry at safety.
The Eagles have plenty of cap space and still should look for ways to add depth and Kearse could fit that description well.
More NFL: Ex-Packers Superstar Could Be Low-Risk, High-Reward Signing For Eagles