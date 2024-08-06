Eagles Could Take Flier On Ex-Packers Superstar To Add Needed Depth
The Philadelphia Eagles boast one of the best rosters in football on paper but it could get even better with a strategic free agent signing or two.
Philadelphia already is loaded throughout the roster but it wouldn't hurt to add more depth before the season actually kicks off. The Eagles have a top-tier offensive line but there are some players out there worth taking a flier on to add more depth to the mix. One player who fits this description well is former Green Bay Packers star David Bakhtiari.
Bakhtiari has been injured for most of the last few seasons but seems to be healthy heading into the 2024 campaign and still is a free agent. When he has been healthy throughout his career, he has been one of the best offensive tackles in football. He was named an All-Pro for five straight seasons from 2016 through 2020.
Since then, he has appeared in just 13 games. While this is the case, this could be the year that he is back on the field, and if the Eagles could land someone like him, it could help take the offensive line to another level. It would be great to get Bakhtiari at an All-Pro level, but even if he could provide some depth off the bench, that would be great.
He likely wouldn't cost a lot at all right now with the season quickly approaching. Philadelphia could use some more depth and Bakhtiari needs to build up value back up and likely will look to land with a contender. The Eagles could be that team.
More NFL: Eagles Surprise Summer Trade Would Land Available Rival Standout Defender