Eagles Could Target Bills Two-Time All-Pro To Replace James Bradberry
The Philadelphia Eagles got some rough news on Thursday.
After months of speculation about cornerback/safety James Bradberry's future with the team, he impressed throughout the summer and earned a spot on Philadelphia's initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.
Bradberry won't be able to take the field with the Eagles for Week 1 action, though, as he suffered a lower-leg injury at practice and now will miss a minimum of four games after being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
It was looking like Bradberry was going to be a depth option for the Eagles out of the gate and likely see some time. Now, the Eagles will need to go back to the drawing board. In the short term, the Eagles added linebacker Oren Burks to the active roster on Thursday.
Philadelphia now could use some help in the secondary and one player who could be an interesting fit is two-time All-Pro safety Micah Hyde. He currently is a free agent because his playing future is in question. There's a chance he retires or if he does return, he has mentioned wanting to return to Buffalo.
While this is the case, if he is leaning towards returning, he could be someone the Eagles at least give a call to see if he even would consider a deal. He's started 95 games over the last seven seasons with the Bills and has been named an All-Pro twice. He had two interceptions and seven passes defended with the Bills.
A move certainly should be considered very unlikely, but now with Bradberry out, why not give him at least a call? Hyde is the best available safety and could help.
