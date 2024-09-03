Eagles Could Target Ex-Chief Star With Last-Second Deal To Add Depth
Could the Philadelphia Eagles make one more signing in free agency to add more depth down ahead of the 2024 National Football League season?
Philadelphia currently has the 14th-most cap space remaining in the National Football League at just under $12 million. The Eagles likely won't use too much of it in the near future so the team can have some wiggle room throughout the new campaign.
This doesn't necessarily mean that the Eagles won't use any of it in the near future. There are some solid free agents still available who could be had at a discount with the new season just days away. The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the new season on Thursday, September 5th. The Eagles will follow that up with a Week 1 clash of their own on Friday, September 6th against the Green Bay Packers.
If the Eagles want to add more depth, one player who should be in consideration is former Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, and Denver Broncos defensive end Frank Clark. Philadelphia could use some depth on the edge and Clark is a three-time Pro Bowler who certainly could help with that.
Clark was ranked as the 14th-best remaining free agent by NFL Trade Rumors despite appearing in just eight games last season. He had five sacks the year before in 2022 as a member of the Chiefs. He now is 31 years old and likely could be had for cheap as he looks to rebuild his value. Why not take a chance on him?
