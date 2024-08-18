Eagles Could Target Ex-Cowboys Standout Defender To Add Needed Depth
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking like a true threat to win the Super Bowl in 2024.
Philadelphia has talent all throughout the roster and there isn't a clear area that needs to be improved with the 2024 season just weeks away at this point. This doesn't mean the Eagles couldn't use a little bit more depth, but there aren't any glaring holes on the roster.
One spot where the Eagles could use a little more depth is at the defensive end. Philadelphia seems to be in a good spot right now, but it could never hurt to add some more veteran depth on the edge just in case injuries pop up. One player who could make a lot of sense for the Eagles is former Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, and San Francisco 49ers standout defender Randy Gregory.
He currently is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but reportedly will be released next week, according to Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams.
"The Buccaneers have reached an agreement with edge rusher Randy Gregory, leading to his release next week, play-by-play announcer Chris Meyers said during the local broadcast of Saturday’s preseason game," Williams said. " Hall of Fame cornerback Rondé Barber, the color commentator on the broadcast, said the team will recoup the veteran’s signing bonus.
"Gregory had $1.365 million guaranteed, including a $1.13 million signing bonus, on the one-year deal he signed with the Bucs this offseason. He exceeded $1 million in fines on Saturday for staying away from the mandatory minicamp, training camp, and two preseason games."
Gregory is a seven-year National Football League veteran with 22 career sacks and 117 total tackles. If the Eagles could land him on a cheap deal, why not take a chance on him?
