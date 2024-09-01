Eagles Could Target Ex-Steelers Surprisingly Available Standout Linebacker
There are plenty of intriguing players somehow still available with the 2024 National Football League regular season less than a week from kicking off.
Hundreds of players suddenly became available this past week as teams had to cut down their rosters to 53 players. Even before that, there were some surprising players still available looking for opportunities.
One player who still is out there and could be of some interest to the Philadelphia Eagles is former Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and Pittsburgh Steelers standout linebacker Kwon Alexander.
The linebacker spot has been one that has been mentioned for the Eagles that could use a boost. Philadelphia doesn't have a glaring hole, but it still could make sense to add another capable linebacker into the mix either on the active roster or on the practice squad at least.
Alexander is a one-time Pro Bowler and nine-year National Football League veteran. He appeared in nine games last season with the Steelers and had 41 total tackles over that stretch to go along with one interception.
The Eagles could use someone like Alexander to add more depth with a high upside. The 2024 season has a chance to be special for the Eagles and they seem to be going all in on the campaign. Alexander is a guy that could be brought in for cheap and bring another veteran voice to the locker room.
Philadelphia should give him a call before someone else can.
