Eagles Could Target Former 1,300-Yard Back To Add Depth Behind Saquon Barkley
The Philadelphia Eagles are loaded right now heading into the 2024 National Football League regular season.
Philadelphia now is just two days away from kicking off the new season against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil. The Eagles look like a team ready to put the end of the 2023 season behind it and have the means to make a deep playoff run.
The Eagles are among the top contenders to compete for the Super Bowl this season but even they could use some more depth. The running back room is one that could use some depth and one player who could make sense is former Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt.
Hunt spent the last five years with the Browns but still is available in free agency and should find an opportunity at some point whether it is before Week 1 or during the season.. His best season came as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2017 where he was a Pro Bowler and logged over 1,300 rushing yards to go along with eight touchdowns. He also tallied 53 receptions for 455 yards and three touchdowns.
The Eagles have a superstar in Saquon Barkley but adding someone like Hunt behind him to pair with Kenneth Gainwell could go a long way. He is a veteran rusher who could provide a change of speed and pass-catching threat out of the backfield.
Philadelphia is in a good spot, but could afford to add more depth like Hunt.
