Eagles Could Target Former 900-Yard Back To Add Depth Behind Saquon Barkley
Just because National Football League cut-down day is behind us doesn't mean that more moves aren't on the way.
National Football League franchises were required to cut down their rosters to 53 players by the deadline on Tuesday. The Philadelphia Eagles had to make some very difficult decisions but got the roster down ahead of the deadline.
This doesn't mean that the Eagles can't make more moves, though. Hundreds of players were cut on Tuesday and some others were traded. There is a lot of intriguing talent available now on the open market.
If the Eagles want to make another addition, one area where it could make sense is at running back. Philadelphia has just three backs on the roster right now in Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Gainwell, and Will Shipley.
Barkley had a slight injury scare recently which could make it so that adding more depth makes sense. One player who was cut on Tuesday that could make sense for the Eagles is former Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman. He was cut ahead of the deadline, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"The Browns made their cut down to 53, including multiple moves at running back -- releasing D'Onta Foreman, placing Nick Chubb on Reserve/PUP as expected, and placing Nyheim Hines on Reserve/NFI," Pelissero said.
Foreman only appeared in nine games last season but had 425 yards and four touchdowns. In 2022, he appeared in all 17 games for the Carolina Panthers and had 914 rushing yards and five touchdowns. If the Eagles want to add more running back depth, Foreman should be in consideration.
