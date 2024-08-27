Eagles Could Target 'Respected' Veteran As Saquon Barkley Injury Insurance
The Philadephia Eagles likely will make a few more additions before Week 1 action kicks off.
Philadelphia will have to make a handful of cuts on Tuesday to get its roster to the required 53-player threshold. This could also mean that some trades could end up being on the way. Philadelphia should be considered among the top contenders in the National Football League for the 2024 season but even it could use some more depth.
One area of the team that could use a little more depth is the running back position. The Eagles have Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell expected to see most of the repetitions. But, the Eagles recently had a slight injury scare.
Barkley is one of the best running backs in football but he has had some injury issues throughout his career. He recently had to leave a practice early due to back pain, although he is completely fine now.
It still could make some sense to add some more depth, just in case more injuries pop up. One player who recently became available because teams are trimming down their rosters is former Denver Broncos running back Samaje Perine, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The Broncos are expected to move on from respected 8-year veteran RB Samaje Perine, sources say," Rapoport said. "The team is engaged in a number of trade conversations around Perine and it could be a trade, rather than a release. A numbers crunch in the RB room, so he’s available in a trade."
Philadelphia doesn't need to add another high-impact player, but bringing someone like Perine into the mix to provide important depth wouldn't hurt.
More NFL: Eagles Rival Would Give 'Serious Thought' About Snatching Ex-All-Pro