Eagles Could Target Texans Receiver On Trade Block To Add Needed Depth
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a good spot but some have wondered over the last month or so if the team could add another receiver before the 2024 campaign kicks off.
Philadelphia has two superstars in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith but hasn't gotten as much production from the No. 3 spot as it has hoped over the last few years. The Eagles have some internal candidates vying for the spot, but there also are some external players that could make some sense.
Pro Football Network's Anthony DiBona put together a list of possible players on the trade block in the AFC South and mentioned Houston Texans receiver Robert Woods as a player who could be moved.
"Houston Texans: Robert Woods, WR," DiBona said. "While Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is rightfully getting most of the attention, the team’s roster is loaded with talent at wide receiver. This means veteran Robert Woods could likely be on the move this upcoming season. Houston traded for Stefon Diggs and signed Nico Collins to a massive contract extension."
Woods would be a great fit as the Eagles' No. 3 receiver if he actually is available. He doesn't cost too much, is an 11-year NFL veteran, and has had plenty of success throughout his career. Woods had two straight seasons of over 1,000 yards in 2018 and 2019 and since that has dealt with some injuries and become more of a depth piece rather than a No. 1 receiver.
Last year he 426 receiving yards in 14 games and just under 600 yards in 2022 in 17 games. That type of production is all the Eagles need. If he is available, he is someone who could help.
