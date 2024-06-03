Eagles Could Trade Disgruntled Pro Bowler After Disappointing Season
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a great offseason but it's not over yet.
Philadelphia has made a handful of additions to the roster already and there could be even more on the way. The Eagles seem to be in a good spot, but they will also need to make some subtractions in the not-so-distant future and cornerback James Bradberry could be on the move, according to Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport.
"Not that long ago, the notion of the Philadelphia Eagles trading cornerback James Bradberry would have seemed laughable — as recently as two years ago, the 30-year-old was one of the better players at his position in the league," Davenport said. "But as Nick Faria wrote for Pro Football Network, a lot can change from one season to the next in the NFL...
"Veteran Darius Slay's starting spot is likely safe, but Bradberry appears headed for a reserve role. That doesn't appear to sit well with the 30-year-old—he has yet to show for voluntary workouts. There are no shortage of NFL teams that have a need in the secondary—you'd likely have to remove your shoes to count them all. At least one will talk themselves into believing Bradberry can regain his 2022 form. Philly should find such a team, add a pick in 2025, and rid themselves of an unhappy veteran before he becomes a distraction."
This isn't the first time Bradberry has been suggested as a trade candidate and likely won't be the last. At this point, it would be somewhat surprising to see him with the Eagles in 2024.
