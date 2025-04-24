Eagles 'Covet' Potential Milton Williams Replacement
The Philadelphia Eagles lost some key pieces of the defense this offseason, including defensive tackle Milton Williams.
Williams cashed in quickly in free agency and landed with the rebuilding New England Patriots on a well-earned four-year, $104 million deal. The Eagles have added some pieces like Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari in free agency, but the NFL Draft will be another good avenue to add talent at a fairly cheap price.
Whether the Eagles make their selection at No. 32, or they move around, they will have a chance to add some talent. But, who could they like? There's been plenty of speculation, but it's hard to cut through all of the noise. One interesting nugget that stood out on Thursday was that Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski shared that the Eagles "covert" Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen.
"I've been told by multiple people that Nolen is a player the Eagles covet," Kempski said. "If he makes it into the 20s, I could see them trading up for him. (Disclaimer: Draft info always has been and will continue to be unreliable, so take that for what it's worth.)"
Kempski mocked the Eagles to trade up to the No. 21 pick in the draft with the Pittsburgh Steelers in order to go get Nolen. He was an All-American last season after racking up 6.5 sacks. It was a jump from four sacks in 2023 with Texas A&M and just one sack in 2022. He broke out in 2024. Could he end up being an answer for the loss of Williams?
