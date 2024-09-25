Eagles, Cowboys Called Favorites For Legendary Coach
The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-1 through three games so far this season.
The 2024 National Football League regular season still is new, and the Eagles have looked good so far. Philadelphia has been dealt a rough hand and already is piling up injuries. Despite this, the Eagles have found different ways to win games.
Philadelphia's defense was fantastic in Week 3 against the surprising New Orleans Saints. The Eagles' offense fired on all cylinders in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. The Eagles had a chance to win Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons but gave the game away.
All in all, it has been a very good start to the season. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni seemed to be on the hot seat when the 2023 season ended, but Philadelphia opted to stick with him, and it's been the right call so far.
Sirianni has done a good job this season, and the team has rallied around him. While this is the case, FanSided's Sara Marshall surprisingly called Philadelphia one of the two favorites for legendary head coach Bill Belichick.
"Alas, instead, Belichick pursued roles in the media and has been impressing ever since," Marshall said. "However, he hasn't shut down the idea of returning to the sidelines in 2025, and after how Week 3 turned out, two teams are rising in the ranks to acquire him next spring...If (the Dallas Cowboys) isn't his inevitable landing spot, another NFC East team looks to be on the radar as the Eagles continue to struggle despite their push for another Super Bowl run.
"Head coach Nick Sirianni is under fire after the first three weeks of the year, with the Eagles struggling to attain their current 2-1 record. Questionable decision-making has the young head coach as a leading candidate to be looking for a new job next year, with Eagles fans already demanding his firing early on in the season."
Philadelphia was linked to Belichick at points this past offseason but stuck with Sirianni. If the Eagles continue to find ways to win games, they won't likely move on from him, even with Belichick available.