Eagles-Cowboys Clash Already Reached Insane Prices
The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off the 2025 National Football League season at home against the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Sept. 4th.
Philadelphia didn't face off against the Cowboys last season until Nov. 10th and then the second matchup of the season was on Dec. 29th. The Eagles and Cowboys aren't going to have to wait long to face off for the first time. It will be a big night as the Eagles raise the Super Bowl LIX banner. Clearly, there's a lot of excitement about the clash and it's currently the "most in-demand" ticket in the sport, as shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter and Vivid Seats.
"After Wednesday’s NFL schedule release, here are the most in-demand games, per Vivid Seats," Schefter said. "No game currently is in more demand than the Cowboys-Eagles opener, which has an average ticket price of $1,743 since the schedule was released."
This isn't too shocking. The Eagles have a chance to be the top team in the NFC once again and the Cowboys are going to be much better in 2025. The Cowboys are going to be healthier with Dak Prescott back in the mix. Any game between the Eagles and Cowboys draws a crowd but the fact that Sept. 4th will be the season-opener and the moment for the Eagles to raise their Super Bowl banner is going to make this an extremely difficult ticket for sure.