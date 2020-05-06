EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Eagles, Cowboys Have Dominated NFC East

Ed Kracz

The NFC East has been ruled by the Eagles and Cowboys.

Back and forth they have gone throughout the last decade, interrupted only sporadically by the New York Giants, who found a way to the top of the heap in 2011, and the Washington Redskins, who won the division twice in the last decade in 2012 and 2015.

Other than that, the Eagles and Cowboys have dominated.

My SI colleague Mike Fisher, who covers the Cowboys, and I discussed the dominance in the video and what the Eagles and Dallas did during the offseason to try to get a leg up on the other:

That’s not to say that the Giants or Redskins won't be a factor in this year’s race when all is said and done. Both appear to have improved their rosters and have new head coaches in place, but lately the division champs have resided in Philly or Dallas.

The Eagles have owned the division more than Dallas, which also has a new head coach, winning it four times since 2010 and have even managed a Super Bowl title in that run.

Neither team, however, has found a way to wear the division crown in back-to-back years during their supremacy. The last time there was a back-to-back winner of the NFC East was 16 years ago, when the Eagles won in 2003 and 2004.

The Eagles are the current defending champs, dethroning Dallas’ one-year stay at the top, and on Thursday night we will get a look at the road each team will take on their quest to win it again when the NFL schedule is released.

The schedule is supposed to be unveiled at 8 p.m. on the NFL Network, but teams can begin putting it out 30 minutes prior to that, and that is what the Eagles are expected to do.

Once it is released, the time-honored tradition among fans everywhere of predicting their favorite teams’ wins and losses will begin.

Those predictions are a lot like mock drafts in that they are fun to ponder and discuss, but rarely play out the way originally constructed.

Already, there have been leaks.

One has the Eagles opening their season in primetime on Sunday night, Sept. 10, at the Pittsburgh Steelers than the Eagles hosting the Baltimore Ravens in Week Three at 1 p.m.

Of course, any kind of season is all conjecture at this point due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so hold off for now on any thoughts you might have about barreling west on the PA Turnpike to take in the opener because there may not be any fans allowed within a several-mile radius of Heinz Field or any field for that matter for nobody knows how long.

The schedule release will provide some excitement in the short-term but the long-term still looks very murky.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Marquise Goodwin is Eagles’ Speedy Safety Net

Of all the speed the Eagles have assembled the fastest of them all is former Olympic long jumper Marquise Goodwin.

John McMullen

Jadeveon Clowney a Match for Eagles?

The defensive end who knocked QB Carson Wentz out of last year's playoff game is still a free agent and plays a position that is a perceived need for Philly

Ed Kracz

How Many TDs will Rookie Jalen Reagor Score?

One sportsbook has set the over/under number at 4.5, but that feels a touch low, so I am taking the over. Here's why

Ed Kracz

by

BillEnright

In Carson Wentz’s QB Room, Nate Sudfeld Still Matters

After the Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts, Nate Sudfeld became the forgotten man in the team's quarterback equation

John McMullen

by

Ed Kracz

Eagles Believe In Healthy J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

The Eagles WR went on a Spanish podcast and talked about an injury so severe that he needed help going to the bathroom at times

John McMullen

Carson Wentz Still Waiting to Learn More About New Weapons

The challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic will make it difficult for the Eagles quarterback to get timing and chemistry down during offseason

Ed Kracz

Doug Pederson Recalls Don Shula's Impact on his Career

The legendary NFL coach passed away on Monday, but the Eagles coach has a great football memory of his time with Miami

Ed Kracz

Eagles Have 34 'Permanent-Marker Players'

That is the number virtually guaranteed a roster spot, but there is a big group right behind those players

John McMullen

Carson Wentz in 'Good Place' After Head Injury

Eagles quarterback spoke to reporters for first time since a concussion knocked him out of the team's playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 5

John McMullen

Carson Wentz Excited to Have Jalen Hurts

Eagles quarterback spoke to reporters for the first time since early January and understands the decision to add a developmental QB on the roster

Ed Kracz