EAGLES-COWBOYS: Updates and Live Blog

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett will try to play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincon Financial Field.

Barnett was listed as questionable on Friday's practice report with an ankle injury that kept him out the previous two games.

Other than that, there were no real suprises among the Eagles inactives.

Receiver Nelson Agholor and running back Jordan Howard were both listed as questionable on Friday, but will not play.

Agholor will miss his third straight game with a knee innjury and fourth in the last five.

Howard hasn't played since hurting his shoulder against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 3.

EAGLES start with ball. First play a 28-yard completion to JJ Arcega-Whiteside then Jason Peters moves for penalty.

Eagles convert on third and 7 with pass to Ward then convert on a third and 10 with pass to JJ for 12 yards, and Eagles in ubsiness ar Dallas 24.

9:32: Eagles on third and 15 come up four yards short of first down on completion to Ward. Settle for 36 yard Jake Elliott field goal to take 3-0 lead. Drive info: 11 plays, 57 yards, 5:28

8:00: First Dallas Sucks chant breaks out, comes after Eagles defense forces a three and out from Cowboys offense.

EAGLES: Rob Davis makes first catch as an Eagles and it's good for a first down

4:03: Carson Wentz extends streak of games with a TD pass to 18 when he hits Dallas Goedert for 7 yard touchdown. Eagles open 10-0 lead. Drive info: 7 plays, 63 yards, 3:50

Goedert now has 5 TDs this season, a new career high. He had 4 as a rookie last year

EAGLES defense forces another Dallas three and out. Nice pass break up from Jalen Mills on a second and 12 throw.

EAGLES stopped on third and one run by Miles Sanders. Now punt. Momentum changer after first three and out for Eagles today?

Here is Goedert's TD

SECOND QUARTER

12:56: Dallas gets on board with 49 yard field goal. Big play was 41 yard completion to Gallup. Looked like Ronald Darby had an INT, but Gallup took ball away. Completion came on a third and 10 and was Cowboys first first down of game. Eagles 10, Cowboys 3

EAGLES Ronald Darby and Zach Ertz head into locker room

Another third and that Eagles can't convert. This one comes at Dallas 33.

Darby questionable to return with hip flexor

EAGLES go for it on fourth and one and pass goes incomplete to Josh Perkins. Dallas takes over at own 33. Bad sequence for Eagles. No QB sneak try on either third or fourth and one? Then throw a quick slant to Perjins on fourth and one? Makes no sense.

EAGLES defense give up a first down near midfield but Josh Sweat stop Elliott on a first down run for minus 4 yards. Lead to a punt.

Zach Ertz (ribs) return is questionable

3:22: EAGLES move to midfield but have to punt

:29: Elliott 53 yard field goal try is short. Cowboys take over at own 43.

:03: COWBOYS take advatnage of Elliott's shjort field goal try and get a field goal of their own, a 32 yarder and it's 10-6 Eagles at halftime.