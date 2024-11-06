Eagles, Cowboys Week 10 Clash Could Be Devastating For Dallas
The Philadelphia Eagles will hit the road to take on the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
Philadelphia will enter the showdown winners of each of its last four games and with a 6-2 record. The Cowboys have been trending in a different direction. Dallas currently is 3-5 on the season and is expected to be without the services of star quarterback Dak Prescott for a few weeks.
This matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys could end up being make-or-break for Dallas. A Cowboys loss against the Eagles would drop their record to 3-6 on the season with their bye week already behind them and upcoming matchups against the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders over the next two weeks.
There's a real chance that the Cowboys could drop each of their next three games, especially with Prescott out. If the Eagles can improve its winning streak to five on Sunday, they would also make it extremely difficult for their biggest rival to turn things around and earn a playoff spot.
The Cowboys wouldn't be mathematically out by any means, but this seems to be a must-win game for Dallas. If the Eagles can take care of business and take down the Cowboys, it would significantly improve their position.
Philadelphia would be 7-2 in this scenario ,while Washington is either 8-2 or 7-3 after its matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Washington and Philadelphia clearly are the top two teams in the division and a win over the Cowboys this weekend could almost take them out of the running for a playoff spot.
