Eagles Cut Ties With Pass-Catcher After Four-Year Stint In Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy.
Philadelphia won its fifth straight game on Sunday in convincing fashion over the Dallas Cowboys to take over the top spot in the NFC East. As amazing as the win was, the Eagles don't have much time to celebrate.
The Eagles will be right back in action on Thursday night with another tough matchup against the Washington Commanders. This contest very well could be a deciding factor later in the year about who will end up holding the top spot in the division.
Philadelphia has been busy ahead of the clash and may even have veteran tackle Jordan Mailata back into the mix for the clash with Washington. The Eagles had to open up a spot on the roster for Mailata and did so by cutting ties with veteran tight end Jack Stoll, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.
"Eagles waived (tight end) Jack Stoll from their 53-man roster, signaling (tackle) Jordan Mailata’s return after his practice window was opened on Monday," McLane said.
It's positive news that Mailata could return as soon as Thursday, but it is always sad to see a player get waived, and especially one who has been with the team as long as Stoll has. He is in his fourth season with the Eagles and has been a solid player for the team.
It wouldn't be too shocking to see Stoll return in some capacity on the practice squad, but it definitely it's unclear at this point.
