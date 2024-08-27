Eagles Cutting Former First-Round Pick After Taking Chance On Him In Camp
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly are having a busy day.
Philadelphia has to have its roster down to 53 players by the end of the day and that certainly is difficult. The Eagles have been taking a look at plenty of players throughout the summer but they can't keep everyone.
One of the biggest questions that have been swirling around the Eagles has been who would be the team's No. 3 receiver. Philadelphia brought in Parris Campbell and John Ross III to compete for the job. There also were internal candidates in the mix.
The Eagles recently settled for an external candidate, though, as they traded for receiver Jahan Dotson in a deal with the Washington Commanders. He will end up being the team's No. 3 receiver so the Eagles have to make some other tough decisions.
Philadelphia now has a surplus of receivers and reportedly cut Ross on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.
"I'm told the Eagles are releasing WR John Ross, per source," Anderson said.
This isn't too surprising as he recently has been dealing with a concussion that has kept him out of the final week of practices, as noted by Sports Illustrated's Ed Kracz.
"A concussion suffered by Eagles John Ross that cost him the final week-plus of camp practices did not help his cause in making the roster," Kracz said. "No surprise he has reportedly been released."
Ross is a former first-round pick looking to make a return to the National Football League. It wouldn't be surprising to see a team give him a chance on a practice squad once he's healthy.
