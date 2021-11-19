Eagles, Dallas Goedert Agree to Contract Extension Through 2025

PHILADELPHIA – Dallas Goedert isn’t going anywhere.

On Friday, the Eagles and their star tight end reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension that will keep the 26-year-old tight in Philadelphia through 2025.

The deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, is if for $59 million, with $35.7M guaranteed.

Goedert was in the final year of his contract and said during training camp that he was surprised he had done had a deal in place before the regular season. The reason for that was the Eagles still had Zach Ertz and his $8.5M deal on their books.

The contract is second in total value to George Kittle who got $75M over five years. the total guarantee is third behind Kittle’s $40M and Baltimore's Mark Andrews at $37.583M.

Goedert's average salary ranks third on the team, behind Fletcher Cox, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata. The guarantee is behind those three teammates as well.

Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 15, clearing the way for the Eagles to lock down Goedert.

Since arriving in the second round of the 2018 draft from South Dakota State, Goedert has 166 receptions for 1,894 yards and 14 touchdowns despite playing in the shadow of Ertz.

This season, he has 29 receptions for 429 yards and two scores. He suffered a concussion in last week’s 30-13 win over the Denver Broncos.

He remains in concussion protocol for Sunday’s home game against the New Orleans Saints, though he has been a limited participant in practice during the week, which means he will likely be available when the Eagles seek to try to win their first home game of the season after four losses.

With Goedert still in concussion protocol, however, he likely won't be able to speak until after Sunday's game at the earliest.

Goedert is the third contract extension the Eagles have handed out this season. He joins LT Mailata and DE Josh Sweat as the other who the Eagles consider part of their foundation.

