Eagles Deadline Proposal Lands $23M Star To Fix Biggest Weakness
The Philadelphia Eagles don't have a lot of roster holes right now.
Philadelphia is 5-2 heading into its Week 9 date with the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend. The Eagles have won three games in a row and although the matchup likely will be tough on Sunday, they should be able to come away victorious.
The Eagles could be 6-2 by the time the National Football League trade deadline comes and passes on Nov. 5. Because of this, Philadelphia will be spoken about a lot. The deadline is just about here and the Eagles have been great.
The deadline could be a tool for Philadelphia to add even more to the organization and USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz suggested Cleveland Browns star Za'Darius Smith as a fit.
"Za'Darius Smith, (Defensive End), Cleveland Browns: Smith isn't a star, but he could help put this pass rush in a more stable place," Middlehurst-Schwartz said. "His presence also could allow Vic Fangio to be more creative and efficient with his rotation, particularly in the deployment of Bryce Huff and Nolan Smith."
This isn't the first time Smith has been linked to the Eagles, and likely won't be the last. Philadelphia could use some help on the edge, and it seems like Smith may be the best one available, with players like Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett not expected to be moved.
Smith has five sacks already and arguably would be the Eagles' best pass rusher immediately if they could land him. This is a great proposal.
