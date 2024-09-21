Eagles Defense Could Take Big Hit Against Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles will return to the field on Sunday looking to get back in the win column against the New Orleans Saints.
Philadelphia fell against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 and now has to face off against one of the most surprising teams in football in the Saints. New Orleans scored the most points in football across the first two games of the season.
The Eagles' defense is going to need to step up if they want to get back on track, but they have a tough test ahead of them. Plus, Philadelphia could end up losing a top defensive player. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson currently is questionable for the game as he deals with a foot injury, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.
"Eagles (head coach) Nick Sirianni: C.J. Gardner-Johnson 'tweaked; something in his foot. We’ll see how it goes today. (I was told he injured it during the Thursday morning walkthrough). Sirianni wouldn’t rule out A.J. Brown (hamstring), even though he hasn’t practiced all week," McLane posted.
Philadelphia has since ruled out Brown, and Gardner-Johnson still is up in the air. The Eagles already are thin at safety, and losing Gardner-Johnson could be another major blow. The Eagles currently are 1-1 on the young season, and New Orleans is 2-0. If the Eagles were to lose in Week 3, it would be a tough position to start in, although they will be alright in the long run.
More NFL: Saints Superstar Expected To Return Against Eagles