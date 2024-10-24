Eagles' Defensive Starter Returns To Practice
PHILADELPHIA - After missing Wednesday's practice, Eagles linebacker Zack Baun returned to preparation for Sunday's game at Cincinnati on Thursday.
Baun went through stretching drills with his helmet and took part in special teams work and individual drills open to reporters. The return to practice is a strong signal that Baun will likely be in the lineup against the Bengals barring a setback to the shoulder injury he suffered in last Sunday's 28-3 win over the New York Giants..
To date, Baun has started all six games for the Eagles as Vic Fangio's weakside linebacker and has a team-high 57 tackles -- two for loss -- along with two sacks, two quarterback hits, and five QB pressures over a career-high 359 defensive reps (96% of the team's total).
The news wasn't all good on the injury front for the Eagles, though. Although Baun returned to the field after missing Wednesday, three others who missed the first session of the week remained out: tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring), right guard Mekhi Becton (concussion), and defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring).
Goedert missed the Giants’ game after suffering his on the third offensive play of the Week 6 game against Cleveland and it's trending that he will be sidelined again against the Bengals. backups Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll have been handling the heavy lifting in Goedert's absence.
After 15 offensive snaps against the NYG, Becton suffered his concussion and was replaced by second-year offensive lineman Tyler Steen, who played well. If Becton cannot pass through the concussion protocol this week, Steen will again be asked to fill in.
Young, a 2023 third-round pick of Las Vegas, was claimed off waivers by the Eagles on Aug. 29 and had been a healthy scratch for each game before the hamstring injury so Philadelphia will remain cautious barring other injuries at the DT position.
All four players who were limited to start the practice week -- running back Saquon Barkley (rest), defensive end Brandon Graham (rest), defensive end Josh Sweat (rest) and cornerback Eli Ricks (groin) -- were practicing in some form on Thursday.
