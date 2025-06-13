Eagles' DeVonta Smith Endorsed Former 2nd-Round Pick
The Philadelphia Eagles have been very busy this offseason.
Philadelphia has moves left and right. The biggest additions have been guys like Azeez Ojulari, Josh Uche, and Adoree' Jackson among others. While this is the case, there have been some quiet moves as well that also have had a positive reaction. For example, Philadelphia signed four-year NFL veteran Terrace Marshall Jr. this offseason after spending time with the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders.
He's going to be someone battling for a spot on this roster throughout the offseason and it sounds like he at least has a fan in receiver DeVonta Smith.
"I've been with Terrace for a while," Smith said earlier in the week. "We played on the same 7-on-7 team in high school, so I've known him since then. It's been great. Any time you can get a Louisiana guy up here I'm all for it...And being somebody I've known since high school, looking forward to playing with him and glad he's here."
Right now, Jahan Dotson is the expected No. 3 receiver behind AJ Brown and Smith. The Eagles lost some pieces this offseason, like Parris Campbell, so there could be a pathway toward either a roster or practice squad spot if Marshall could play well.
The best season of Marshall's career came in 2022 with the Panthers. That season he racked up 490 receiving yards, 28 receptions, and one touchdown. Outside of Marshall, the Eagles also haveJohnny Wilson, Ainias Smith, Elijah Cooks, and Danny Gray duking it out for spots in the receiver room among others.