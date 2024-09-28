Eagles 'Don't' Want Star Back Despite Rumors
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles could be on the move in the near future.
Former Eagles star linebacker technically is on the New York Jets, but he hasn't reported and has shown no signs that he will soon. The Eagles seem to have dodged a headache. He is in the final year of a three-year contract he signed with Philadelphia, but he wants a raise.
This isn't too shocking because he has been a true star over the last two years. New York doesn't seem willing to budge, and the two-time Pro Bowler doesn't want to report without a deal. This could lead to a trade just to separate the two sides.
There even have been some rumblings that he could welcome a return to Philadelphia. While this is the case, it doesn't sound like the Eagles are interested, according to 97.5 The Fanatic's John Kincade.
"The Eagles don’t want him back," Kincade said. "It doesn’t matter — the Eagles didn’t want him. The Eagles wanted him out. They had no interest in dealing with him money-wise or dealing with him. And, more importantly, you heard the deafening silence from his teammates – nobody gave a damn when he walked out the door."
Although Reddick may welcome a return to Philadelphia, it certainly is unlikely. The Eagles could use him on defense, but there have been too many issues already this season for the Eagles to consider a reunion.