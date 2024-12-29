Eagles Down QB On Offense And Defense Vs. Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles' inactive list for Sunday's game against Dallas was a little more star-studded than usual due to a host of injuries beginning with star quarterback Jalen Hurts, who remains in the NFL's concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during the first quarter of last Sunday's loss at Washington.
Hurts was already ruled out Friday and was joined by running back Will Shipley, who was also ruled out on the final status report of the week and is in the league's concussion protocol.
Starting middle linebacker Nakobe Dean (abdomen) was listed as doubtful Friday and officially ruled out 90 minutes before the game with veteran Oren Burks set to start next to Zack Baun in Dean's place. However, Baun will take over Dean's role as the so-called "green dot" and QB of Vic Fangio's defense.
The Eagles' other inactives for Sundsay's game are emergency QB Ian Book, and offensive linemen Nick Gates, Darian Kinnard, and Trevor Keegan.
Philadelphia elevated RB Ty Davis-Price and LB Dallas Gant from the practice squad on Saturday to help with the injuries to Shipley and Dean.
The Eagles also activated edge rusher Bryce Huff (wrist) from injured reserve Saturday and released edge defender Chuck Harris.
The Eagles (12-3) can clinch the NFC East and the No. 2 seed in the conference with a win over the 7-8 Cowboys or a Washington loss against Atlanta.