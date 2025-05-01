Eagles' Draft Dominated NFC East, Per NFL Expert
The Philadelphia Eagles entered the National Football League Draft will many expecting the franchise to do well.
Howie Roseman and the front office have thrived in the draft in recent years so it's not hard to see why many expected the team to do well. Philadelphia did just that and Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker ranked Philadelphia's haul as the best in the NFC East.
"NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles," Locker said. "Much like the (Kansas Chiefs), the Eagles seem to nail the draft every spring, reloading for yet another title run. The defending champs selected a strong blend of early-round rookies and tantalizing depth. General manager Howie Roseman pulled off a heist by taking Jihaad Campbell (81.6 PFF overall grade), who fell to the 31st overall pick and should now form an elite duo with Zack Baun at linebacker.
"Philadelphia also filled its looming need at safety with Andrew Mukuba (90.0 PFF overall grade). Day 3 picks Ty Robinson (75.1 PFF overall grade) and Mac McWilliams (84.8 PFF coverage grade) added depth to a depleted defensive line and cornerback room and could ultimately start in future years. Even later picks Drew Kendall (78.8 PFF overall grade), Cameron Williams (72.6 PFF pass-blocking grade), and Myles Hinton (69.4 PFF pass-blocking grade) are potential new gems in Jeff Stoutland’s quarry."
Campbell is a game-changer of a talent and if healty will have an immediate impact in 2025. He may not be the only one. The Eagles just won the Super Bowl and lost key pieces in free agency. While this is the case, the Eagles just added some big-time talent back and already look ready to make another run.