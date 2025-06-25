Eagles Drama Revealed: Why Pro Bowler Didn't Face Philly
There was a time last season in which one of the Philadelphia Eagles' matchups sparked a little bit of controversy.
Philadelphia took on the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 1 and came out on top 24-19. At the time, there was some drama swirling around with one of the Ravens' receivers. Baltimore brought Diontae Johnson after spending a brief period with the Carolina Panthers. Johnson was great with Carolina, but he didn't have a big role in Baltimore, to say the least. In four games he had just one reception for six yards after logging 30 catches for 357 yards in the first seven games of the season with the Panthers.
When the Eagles took on the Ravens, Johnson notably refused to enter the game. He joined the "Sports and Suits" podcast and revealed why that was the case.
"It just wasn't for me. I checked out mentally," Johnson said. "I felt like I wasn't getting used...I wasn't getting no run plays, no passing plays or nothing. It was cold. End of the third, going into the fourth, they were like, 'Tae, we need you.' I was like, 'Nah, to me, I don't think it's a good idea for me.' I was thinking about my like my legs. I didn't wanna go out there and put bad stuff on film. It's not like I didn't want to go out there in the game but you've got to think at this point I had already gone through so much. I was checked out mentally. Whatever happens, happens."
There you have it. Johnson's play with Baltimore was a big talking point, but it's all in the past now. But, he did sign in the division this offseason with the Cleveland Browns so he'll have a shot at his old team.