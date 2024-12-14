Eagles Ex-First-Round Pick Predicted To Be One-And-Done In Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles were aggressive before the 2024 season began.
Philadelphia imploded down the stretch in 2023 and so the front office was hard at work looking for ways to add to the roster ahead of the 2024 season. The biggest move of the offseason was signing former New York Giants star Saquon Barkley.
Landing him isn't the only move the Eagles made, though. Philadelphia wanted to improve the No. 3 receiver spot and acquired former Washington Commanders first-round pick Jahan Dotson in a trade.
Things haven't worked out numbers-wise this season. He has 12 catches for 122 yards and no touchdowns. The Eagles still need to sort out the No. 3 receiver position and that will be a question for the upcoming offseason.
FanSided's Devon Platana predicted that Dotson maybe playing his "final December" as a member of the Eagles, though.
"The Eagles are fortunate to have a wide receiver room led by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, two of the best playmakers in the game today," Platana said. "Unfortunately, their WR depth beyond the dynamic duo has been abysmal and Jahan Dotson's 2024 performance has been a glaring example of that issue...It'd be one thing if Dotson had any notable performances under his belt, but that hasn't been the case either.
"He's only toppled the 20-yard mark twice this season and has more single-digit performances (9) than multi-digit ones (4), which is even worse given the fact that he's played 57% of offensive snaps. Unless he has a terrific end-of-season performance, there isn't a good reason to bring Dotson back in 2025. Yes, he's currently under contract for one more season, however, they can get rid of his entire $2.7 million cap hit if they trade him at any point next season."
This seems like a pretty fair prediction.
