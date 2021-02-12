Eagles Expected at Trevor Lawrence Pro Day, but Clemson's WRs may Catch Eye

The Eagles don't have a chance to landing the best QB in the draft, but the Tigers have two pass-catchers they could be looking at on Friday

Trevor Lawrence is out of reach for the Eagles.

The Clemson quarterback is expected to be the No. 1 pick in this spring’s draft and every single mock draft that has come out since probably last spring had Lawrence being picked first overall, no matter what team ended up with that pick.

Turned out it was the Jacksonville Jaguars who won the lottery and earned the first pick, and they are expected to take Lawrence. If they don’t, it will be an upset equivalent to the Eagles beating the New Orleans Saints this year in the regular season.

Still, Philadelphia is expected to have representation at Lawrence’s pro day on Friday morning.

It is such a big event that it will be aired on three different networks beginning at 10 a.m. and held at Clemson’s Poe Indoor Facility.

Airing the event will be the NFL Network, ESPN2, and the ACC Network.

It is such a big event that it is being called Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day. Clemson’s actual pro day is March 11.

Pro days are more important this year than perhaps previous years because there will be no NFL Scouting Combine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the only chance to see Lawrence perform before the draft. After his workout, he soon will be having surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder to repair an injured labrum.

The Eagles are likely heading to Clemson not to look so much at Lawrence but there’s a chance that two of the receivers Lawrence will throw to are teammates Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell.

Even if Rodgers and Powell aren’t on hand, the Eagles could talk to Clemson coaches about the two receivers.

Powell, who is 6-0, 205, recorded career highs in receptions (53), receiving yards (882), receiving touchdowns (seven), snaps (630), and starts (12) in 2020, and his seven receiving touchdowns were tied with Amari Rodgers for the team lead. He was a third-team All-ACC pick.

Rodgers, who is 5-10, 210, was a first-team All-ACC selection and team captain who had a career-high in receptions (77), receiving yards (1,020), and TDs (7) in 644 snaps over 12 games in 2020.

He posted the eighth-most single-season receptions in school history and posted the 12th 1,000-yard receiving season in Clemson history.

Last year, the Eagles took Clemson safety K’Von Wallace in the fourth round of the draft, so either or Rodgers or Powell could land on their radar.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com's EagleMaven.