Eagles Expected to Sign Veteran Punter Brett Kern

The longtime former punter for the Titans, who is a three-time Pro Bowler and was first-team All-Pro in 2019, will replace injured Arryn Siposs

Another key injury forced the Eagles to make another late-season shopping spree.

This time, GM Howie Roseman strolled down the punter aisle and found Brett Kern to his liking and, per Adam Schefter, will sign the longtime former Tennessee Titan.

Kern will replace Arryn Siposs who was injured during Sunday’s 48-22 laugher over the New York Giants that clinched a playoff spot for Philly.

Earlier in the day, head coach Nick Sirianni alluded to the team needing a punter.

“It looks like Arryn is going to be a little bit longer than we expected, so we will have to bring somebody in,” said Sirianni on Monday afternoon. “Don't really know how long it's going to be, but we're planning. We'll obviously bring somebody in, and we're working through that right now.”

Just last month, when defensive tackle Jordan Davis was injured, Roseman signed veteran defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh on back-to-back days.

Siposs was injured after scooping up a punt that had been blocked in the end zone. He tried to pick up a first down, but came up a few yards when it was ruled he stepped out before reaching the line to gain for a first.

After it was ruled he stepped out of bounds, Siposs continued running a few more yards. When it was clear he was fully out of bounds, he got blasted anyway by Jason Pinnock.

No penalty was called on the play, but Siposs damaged his left ankle due to the collision that stopped him in his tracks.

Kicker Jake Elliott filled in and punted once for 35 yards without a return.

Punt returner Britain Covey said in the locker room afterward that he could punt if he had to.

Neither Elliott nor Covey were serious options.

Kern is 36, but, hey, Donnie Jones was 37 in 2017 when the Eagles won the Super Bowl, so…

Kern punted for 13 years with the Titans after starting his career with two seasons in Denver. He averaged 44.8 yards per punt with a 40.4 net last season, is a three-time Pro Bowler, and was first-team All-Pro in 2019.

Siposs was averaging 45.6 and 39.5 in 13 games this season.

It’s unlikely the Eagles ever considered the so-called punt god, Matt Araiza.

While it’s true that no charges will be filed in an alleged rape that allegedly took place while he was still in college, Araiza still has to fend off a civil suit in the case.

Eventually, he may find a home in the league, but right now, he would be a lightning rod in any locker room. The Eagles don’t need that kind of static in theirs, where connecting and accountability are two of Sirianni’s core principles.

