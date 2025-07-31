Eagles Facing Unexpected QB Battle
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have a tough decision to make before training camp wraps up.
Luckily, there are a few weeks to go until the Eagles really need to make any serious decisions. The deadline for National Football League franchises to trim rosters down to 53 players is August 27th. There surely will be some cuts before then, but that is the deadline to finalize the roster.
There aren't too many roster battles to watch this summer, but one worth mentioning is at quarterback. Jalen Hurts is the starter and isn't going anywhere. Tanner McKee is widely expected to be the team's backup. Last year, McKee was the No. 3 quarterback, but the Eagles traded Kenny Pickett away and opened up the No. 2 job for McKee. Beyond these two, the Eagles have former Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and rookie Kyle McCord.
Over the next few weeks, a battle between Thompson-Robinson and McCord certainly is worth watching. Thompson-Robinson has five starts and 15 games of NFL experience under his belt over the last two years. McCord was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after spending the 2024 season with Syracuse and racking up 4,779 passing yards and 34 touchdowns.
Most early roster projections have had McCord as the guy over Thompson-Robinson. He's younger and was selected by Philadelphia in the draft. While this is the case, we still have a few weeks to go and it's anyone's game right now. The early returns for Thompson-Robinson have been very positive in training camp so far. Could he beat out the rookie?
More NFL: Eagles Superstars’ Trade Value Revealed