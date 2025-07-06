Eagles Failed Experiment Revealed When Things Went Wrong
The Philadelphia Eagles have made a few different trades this offseason.
Philadelphia sent safety CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans, quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns, and most recently cut ties with defensive end Bryce Huff by sending him to the San Francisco 49ers.
Gardner-Johnson has been outspoken about the deal that sent him to Houston ever since. Huff has also thrown some jabs at his former team. He recently made it known that he wanted to be traded "fairly early" while speaking with Brad Graham on "TheSFNiners" channel on YouTube.
He also noted that he even had a feeling that things wouldn't work out as early as training camp last year.
"I talked to my agent about it and was like, when it’s all set and done, I might need to step to put myself in the best position to ball out and have a fruitful career," Huff said. "There’s a plethora of things that went down. I don’t wanna get into specifics. Being in the league for five years, I kinda knew what it felt like to be in a good situation. … I kind of knew where it was headed fairly early on into the season — probably even training camp if I’m being honest."
His role fluctuated throughout the season. Huff was a big-ticket pickup. He signed a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the hope of replacing Haason Reddick. He had 10 sacks in his final year with the New York Jets in 2023 and followed up with 2 1/2 sacks in 2024 with the Eagles. He's walking away with a Super Bowl ring, but it clearly doesn't sound like he enjoyed his year in Philadelphia.
More NFL: Eagles Super Bowl Hero Lands At No. 95 On NFL Top 100