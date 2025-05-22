Eagles Fan-Favorite At Center Of Odd Trade Buzz
One Philadelphia Eagles star was at the center of some legitamate trade rumors earlier in the offseason.
There was a time in which it seemed like Dallas Goedert could be traded. That didn't happen, though. Philadelphia and Goedert came together to revise his contract to make things work for the 2025 season. It doesn't seem like he is going anywhere and that tidbit of information should've shut down all of the wild speculation out there.
While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski still speculated about a hypothetical trade.
"Trade Package: 2026 fifth-round pick and swap of late-round selections," Sobleski said. "The Philadelphia Eagles shouldn't be in a hurry to move tight end Dallas Goedert. However, his production has dropped in three straight seasons, he turned 30 earlier this year, and he's not signed beyond this year. Injuries have played a role in the downturn of Goedert's production, but that doesn't exactly work in the favor of an aging veteran. Goedert can still be a productive member of the Eagles offense, as he showed during last season's Super Bowl run, where he caught 17 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown...
"This year's restructured deal and the respect the Eagles front office has for Goedert means it's not actively searching to move the tight end. However, a midseason move could make sense, especially if Calcaterra becomes more of a presence in the scheme."
Goedert isn't going anywhere any time soon. There's no reason to worry about speculation like this at this point after the contract restructuring.
