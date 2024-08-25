Eagles Fan-Favorite Available After Surprising Move; Expected To Sign Soon
One former longtime member of the Philadelphia Eagles surprisingly is available on the open market with the 2024 National Football League regular season now just a few weeks away.
With the new season just two weeks away now, teams are starting to have to make some tough choices. Rosters need to be trimmed down and the Los Angeles Rams were busy on Sunday. Among their cuts was former Eagles running back Boston Scott, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Source: The Rams are releasing RB Boston Scott," Schultz said. "The Rams are planning to go with three RBs on the roster despite a strong preseason from Scott. The former Eagles RB is likely to land elsewhere in the coming days.
"Sean McVay and the Rams liked Boston Scott, whose experience learning that system will serve him well moving forward. Many clubs are running it, and Scott picked it up quickly."
Scott impressed in the preseason with the Rams but now will be looking for a new opportunity and likely will find one in the not-so-distant future with the new season two weeks away and some teams looking for running back help.
He isn't the only former member of the Eagles who was cut on Sunday. Former Eagles receiver Greg Ward was let go by the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Among the cuts for the Colts: (wide receiver) Tyrie Cleveland, (safety) Ronnie Harrison Jr., (defensive end) Derek Rivers, and WR Greg Ward."
