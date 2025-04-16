Eagles Fan-Favorite Being Eyed By NFC Rival
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most talked-about potential trade candidates in the National Football League right now.
Over the last few weeks, Eagles fan-favorite tight end Dallas Goedert has been talked about as a potential trade candidate. Philadelphia has had Goedert in the mix for the last seven seasons but he's entering his final year of his four-year deal.
The team itself has talked about Goedert's future with the team and although they acknowledged that it would be great to keep the roster together, financially, that isn't necessarily possible to keep everyone.
We'll see what happens, but the NFL Draft is now eight days away and if a move is going to happen it seems like this would be the time to do so to pick up extra draft capital ahead of it. If Goedert does get moved, who could be potential fits for him?
ESPN NFL Nation New York Giants reporter Jordan Raanan shared that the Giants have at least shown some interest in Goedert, although there is no guarantee a move could happen.
"I heard at one point they looked into Dallas Goedert," Raanan said. "He sounds like a guy who is going to get traded at some point in this draft..."Now, I am not expecting Dallas Goedert to get traded to the Giants, but the fact that they checked in on it definitely made me scratch my head a little bit. . . It’s something they are at least monitoring."
Now, this is pretty interesting. It doesn't sound like a deal is going to happen, but it's still interesting.