Eagles Fan-Favorite Could Land Next Extension
The Philadelphia Eagles have some questions at safety right now but it sounds like a fan-favorite could be the next guy in line for a new deal.
Philadelphia arguably has been the best in the league at paying its guys early and maintaining roster continuity. The Eagles have lost some pieces, but Philadelphia has been extremely smart with its choices of contract extensions. In the long run, this will pay off because prices typically only rise, barring injuries.
Take a look at Jalen Hurts for example. He signed a five-year, $255 million deal. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy just signed a five-year, $265 million deal. The Eagles have the reigning Super Bowl MVP on a cheaper deal in large part because they signed him a few years ago.
The front office is the best in the business and has been busy taking care of their guys this offseason. There could be more coming, too. The Athletic's Brooks Kubena shared that safety Reed Blankenship could be in line for a summer contract extension.
"Which brings us to Jalen Carter and an important rule to note from the league’s collective bargaining agreement," Kubena said. "Teams can’t enter negotiations with someone they drafted until after the final regular season game of their third contract year. So, no need for you to keep checking this summer for news on any extension for Carter, who, entering his third season, could prove he’s worthy of being one of the highest-paid interior defensive linemen. Fourth-year safety Reed Blankenship, who’s entering the final year of his contract, is a candidate for a summer extension."
The Eagles have questions at safety, but Blankenship is a dependable piece. Keeping him on a new deal would be great idea.
